हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonam Kapoor

#ThrowbackThursday: When little Sonam Kapoor twinned in black with daddy Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will share the screen space with her father Anil Kapoor in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga'

#ThrowbackThursday: When little Sonam Kapoor twinned in black with daddy Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor on Thursday took to Twitter to share a throwback picture with daddy Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor. All the three Kapoors are dressed in black and needless to say, the Kapoor girls look extremely adorable in the picture.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Sonam wrote, "I still remember we were so excited to pose with Dad!
Charlie’s Angels? Haha not really but kind of. #ThrowbackThursday."

The picture seems to be from a magazine shoot. Dressed in black bandhgala suits, Rhea and Sonam look their adorable best while a young Anil Kapoor is a sight to behold

This year has been rocking for Sonam Kapoor, after achieving humungous success with Veere Di Wedding, her film 'Sanju' is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. Apart from her professional gains, Sonam's on cloud nine as she got married to the love of her life. Anand Ahuja. Their cute PDA on social media gives us major couple goals.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will share the screen space with her father Anil Kapoor in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga'. Co-produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga' also featured Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in key roles. The movie will hit the screens on October 12. 

Tags:
Sonam KapoorAnil KapoorRhea KapoorThrowback ThursdayAnand ahuja

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close