Tiger Shroff can fly, no, seriously! Watch video

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is currently basking in the glory of his last superhit blockbuster 'Baaghi 2'. The young and happening actor enjoys a massive following on social media. He scores high on crazy dance moves and his chiselled body.

Tiger, who is trained in martial arts and holds a fifth-degree black belt in Taekwondo recently shared a video on Instagram where you will see him fly. Yes, well, quite literally! The video was posted four days back and has garnered around 2,919,808 views so far.

Watch the video here:

I beleive i can fly....#almosttttttt A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on May 9, 2018 at 9:31pm PDT

Amazing, right? Tiger tasted immense success with 'Baaghi 2' raking in Rs 165 crore at the domestic Box Office. His fans poured love and appreciation to 'Baaghi 2' and much before the release of the venture, the makers had announced its third installment—'Baaghi 3'.

'Baaghi' starred Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor, 'Baaghi 2' featured Disha Patani. Now all eyes are set on who will play the female lead in 'Baaghi 3'.

Meanwhile, rumours of Tiger and Disha dating in real life are doing the rounds. The two have often been spotted hanging out with each other yet they remain tightlipped about their relationship status in public.

So, who do you think should be cast opposite Tiger in 'Baaghi 3'?