Michael Jackson

Tiger Shroff dances like Michael Jackson, pays tribute to king of pop—Watch video

Tiger Shroff dances like Michael Jackson, pays tribute to king of pop—Watch video

New Delhi: The King of pop, Michael Jackson inspired generations of youngsters to chase their dreams and achieve big goals. The international icon of pop made a huge contribution to the field of performing arts through his music. On MJ's birth anniversary, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is a self-confessed fan of the legendary star paid him a dance tribute.

Tiger is known for his exceptional dancing skills. He grooved to MJ's popular track and in the pop icon's style. The 'Baaghi' star wrote in the caption: “Happy birthday to the reason i do what i do #michaeljackson #godblessyou #longlivethekingofkings #smoothestnoncriminal.”

Michael Jackson was the eighth child of the Jackson family. He made his professional debut in 1964 with his elder brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, and Marlon as a member of the Jackson 5. In 1971, MJ began his solo career in music while at Motown Records.

On June 25, 2009, Jackson breathed his last. Conrad Murray, his personal physician had reportedly given MJ an array of medications in an attempt to help him sleep at his rented mansion in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles. However, several attempts at resuscitating Jackson were unsuccessful.

MJ was born on August 29, 1958, at Gary, Indiana, U.S.

Michael Jackson Tiger Shroff MJ MJ birthday Michael Jackson birthday Tiger Shroff dance Bollywood

