Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff dances to Hrithik Roshan's 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena', wishes him a happy birthday—Watch

Tiger, son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, will share screen space with Hrithik in a Yash Raj Films' production

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Hrithik Roshan turns a year older today and social media is full of wishes for the actor. Apart from his impeccable acting skills, Hrithik is known to be a great dancer as well. The hunk of an actor will soon share screen space with actor Tiger Shroff in an untitled film.

On the occasion of Hrithik's birthday, Shroff took to Instagram and shared a video in which he can be seen dancing to the former's iconic song 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena'. Along with the video, Tiger wrote, “Blessed to be working with my inspiration thank you for being born and giving direction and inspiration to so many of us! #happybirthday @hrithikroshan”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tiger, son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, will share screen space with Hrithik in a Yash Raj Films' production also starring Vaani Kapoor. The untitled project is one of the most awaited films of Bollywood. The makers are keeping all details of the film are being kept under the wraps which just ads to the excitement level.

Apart from the film with Hrithik, Tiger has Karan Johar's 'Student of The Year 2' with newcomers Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the pipeline. And not just this, the young man has the official Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's 'Rambo' in his kitty. Reports are that Tiger will also be a part of 'Baaghi 3'.

Tiger ShroffHrithik RoshanVaani KapoorHappy Birthday Hrithik RoshanStudent Of The Year 2

