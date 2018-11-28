हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tiger Shroff, Krishna's gym to open on Dec 1

Tiger Shroff, known for pulling off high-octane stunts in Bollywood films, is taking his love for Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) a step ahead. The actor, together with his sister Krishna, is opening a special MMA accredited gym here on December 1.

Tiger Shroff, Krishna&#039;s gym to open on Dec 1

Mumbai:Tiger Shroff, known for pulling off high-octane stunts in Bollywood films, is taking his love for Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) a step ahead. The actor, together with his sister Krishna, is opening a special MMA accredited gym here on December 1.

"Krishna and I are equally passionate about MMA and have got together to have training center focused on MMA," Tiger said in a statement.

Year 2018 has been fruitful for Tiger, courtesy 'Baaghi 2'. He began shooting 'Student of the Year 2' as well as for Siddharth Anand's action film with Hrithik Roshan.

Alongside, he has kept busy with the process of setting up his gym along with Krishna. It will be located in Bandra.

