Tiger Shroff’s behind-the-scenes calendar shoot VIDEO will compel you to pump iron

Mumbai: Oh Boy, Tiger Shroff has been blessed with irresistible good looks. Son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, Tiger, who entered Bollywood with ‘Heropanti’ has been able to cast an impressive spell on audiences. And the young man recently made his debut on Daboo Ratnani’s Calendar!

Junior Shroff, took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the photo-shoot. And you will be amazed to see his beautifully crafted physique.

After watching the video, we bet you will go green with envy and will be compelled to hit the gym and pump iron.

Watch the video here:

Tiger is not just a good-looking actor but immensely talented too. The hunk can pull of some of the most breathtaking action sequences and so some jaw-dropping dance moving with élan.