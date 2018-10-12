Tiger Shroff shines as the 'Entertainer of the Year 'on GQ Magazine cover

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff graced the cover of GQ India as he bagged the 'Entertainer of the Year' award at the awards function for his blockbuster hit 'Baaghi 2' earlier this year.

Celebrating the achievements of the young Superstar, GQ India awarded Tiger Shroff as the entertainer of the year saying, "#Exclusive #DigitalCover: When our Entertainer of the Year entered a #Delhi mall recently, his #fan base arrived in throngs so thick, he was held up in a store for hours. Ofcourse we don’t care that he has one of the biggest superhits of #2018 and now has every major movie studio lining up outside his door, or that he can kick higher than any Bollywood star – well, we do. But what we really love is that @tigerjackieshroff’s the hardest-working #actor of his #generation. The # October 2018 issue, featuring #Tiger, is out NOW. Photo: @errikosandreouphoto".

Only 5 films and 4 years old in Bollywood, Tiger has worked extremely hard to carve his niche

Packing a punch with his debut venture Heropanti, Tiger Shroff stepped in Bollywood as the action star, with the super hit success of Baaghi and blockbuster Baaghi 2, the young actor has only further established himself as one of the most bankable stars.

Currently, the actor is shooting for Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2, post which he will be seen in YRF's action thriller opposite Hrithik Roshan