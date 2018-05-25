Tiger Shroff showcases super-human trait, effortlessly pulls off a side-flip - Watch

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff accepted Hrithik Roshan's #HumFitTohIndiaFit challenge, an initiative by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to create awareness about the importance of good health and fitness.

We all know Tiger is a pro when it comes to doing incredible stunts but his latest video will make you wonder if he is blessed with super-human traits.

Tiger effortlessly does the side-flip and calls it a "little basic fundamental move" that he does to keep himself "functionally fit."

Watch the video embedded below:

Tiger, son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, will share screen space with Hrithik Roshan in a Yash Raj Films' production also starring Vaani Kapoor. It would be interesting to see not one but two amazing dancers blessed with a super-hot physique together on the big screen.

The young actor is one of those heroes in Bollywood who are not just good at dancing but performing jaw-dropping stunts too.

On the work front, he is basking in the success of Baaghi 2 directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film co-starring Disha Patani is a sequel to Baaghi which had Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady.

Baaghi 2 has turned out to be a massive hit at the Box Office and Tiger's stunts and mesmerising personality deserves all the credit.

Tiger fans will be happy to know that the makers had announced the third instalment ahead of the release of Baaghi 2. So the next in the Baaghi series is on the anvil.

Besides Baaghi 2, Tiger has Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2 with newcomers Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. And not just this, the young man has the official Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo in his kitty.