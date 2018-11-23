हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff talks about his love for pets

He also shared how his father Jackie Shroff does not allow him to keep pets and strays in the house.

Tiger Shroff talks about his love for pets

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff recently attended an event and opened up about his love for animals.

"I have a number of rescued pet animals in my house. I am really very thankful for being part of this event. I am here because the paintings made my Omung Kumar are all rescued animals. Whenever I see a stray on the road, I now know I can just call Omung and he will be there to take care of them. I thank him for this humble cause and helping animals," said Tiger.

He also joked about how his father Jackie Shroff does not allow him to keep pets and strays in the house. "My father keeps me away from bringing the strays into the house but I would continue to fight that fight," he said.

National award-winning filmmaker Omung Kumar was also present on the occasion to unveil and auction a personally designed and hand painted 2019 calendar for an animal welfare organisation.

"I am delighted with the response and that so many people especially Tiger took time out from their busy schedules to come for this charity event. My wife Vanita has been doing some exceptional work," said Kumar.

"Having been attached to my pets and the stray animals, I knew I wanted to design this calendar in a different way. Since I`ve always loved painting, I thought of painting each and every picture in my style for the calendar," the 'Mary Kom' director added while talking about the event.Apart from the 'Baaghi' actor, evergreen Bollywood actor Rekha also attended the event and went on to pledge her support for animal welfare.

On the work front, Tiger will next appear in Punit Malhotra's 'Student of The Year 2' along with debutantes Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey in lead roles.The much-awaited flick is produced by Karan Johar under his Dharma Productions banner and is set to release on May 10 next year. 

