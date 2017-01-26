Tiger Shroff walking the 'Munna Michael' path will make your jaws drop!
New Delhi: Jackie Shroff's son Tiger has a body to die for and the actor is not hiding it even. He will next be seen in 'Munna Michael' which is directed by Sabbir Khan and is produced by Viki Rajani.
The film stars Tiger alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sana Saeed in pivotal roles. Tiger recently shared a picture on Twitter which he captioned as: "#MunnaMichael #onset #grateful #walkingthepath"
#MunnaMichael #onset #grateful #walkingthepath pic.twitter.com/6PQVAMwrhY
— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) January 25, 2017
After looking at the picture, we are sure his female fan following is going to increase by leaps and bounds. The dancing star is flaunting his perfect six-pack abs and a killer chiselled body.
'Munna Michael' happens to be the third film of Tiger and Sabbir together after 'Heropanti' and 'Baaghi'.
