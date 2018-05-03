Tiger Shroff's 10 Instagram posts that will make men green with envy

Mumbai: Son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff is blessed with irresistible good looks. The young man has worked very hard to build a frame to die for and his charisma adds oomph to his personality.

Tiger, who is a spitting image of his father, has a beautifully sculpted body. He is athletic and robust. His Instagram posts that showcase his immaculately crafted body will not just make men green with envy but women drool.

Here's taking a look at ten of Tiger's best Insta posts:

Battle armour on #StarScreenAwards performance A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Dec 4, 2016 at 6:41am PST

#MunnaMichael #onset #grateful #walkingthepath A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jan 25, 2017 at 3:44am PST

Son of a A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jan 1, 2018 at 1:19am PST

#zoningin #baaghi2 #nolimits A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Nov 13, 2017 at 2:44am PST

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Oct 5, 2017 at 12:26am PDT

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Sep 28, 2017 at 4:24am PDT

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Aug 11, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on May 9, 2017 at 10:38pm PDT

Tiger's toned abs, broad shoulders and bumping biceps will definitely make onlookers envious for sure.

Tiger is one of those heroes in Bollywood who are not just good at dancing but performing jaw-dropping stunts too.

On the work front, he is basking in the success of Baaghi 2 directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film co-starring Disha Patani is a sequel to Baaghi which had Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady.

Baaghi 2 has turned out to be a massive hit at the Box Office and Tiger's stunts and mesmerising personality deserves all the credit.

Tiger Shroff fans will be happy to know that the makers had announced the third instalment ahead of the release of Baaghi 2. So the next in the Baaghi series is on the anvil.

Besides Baaghi 2, Tiger has Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2 with newcomers Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. And not just this, the young man has the official Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo in his kitty.