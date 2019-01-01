हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff's 'amazing' flying kick picture leaves Hrithik Roshan impressed — Check out

Tiger had posted a few more snaps and videos where he is seen performing some amazing stunts.

New Delhi: The hunk of an actor Tiger Shroff is currently busy with Siddharth Anand's upcoming high-octane film, which will have him sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan. Recently, the team was in Italy where the lead actors shot for some death-defying action sequences. 

Flying into #2019 like..

Thats what happens when you eat icecream all week... crashlanding #bellyflop #wipeout

Commenting on one of Tiger's Instagram pictures, Hrithik wrote, 'Now that's AMAZING.'

Hope you guys are "#takingiteasy" this holiday!

_barrr #choreoby my main man

Tiger, son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, will share screen space with Hrithik in a Yash Raj Films' production also starring Vaani Kapoor. The untitled project is one of the most awaited films of Bollywood.

Apart from the film with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger has Karan Johar's 'Student of The Year 2' with newcomers Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the pipeline. And not just this, the young man has the official Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's 'Rambo' in his kitty. Reports suggest that Tiger will also be a part of 'Baaghi 3'.

