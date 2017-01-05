Tiger Shroff's contemporaries should beware of his new year resolution — Here's why

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly the next big thing to look out for in the Indian cinema circuit. Be it his breathtaking stunts or mesmerising dance moves, the 26-year-old star has made his mark at the Box Office.

You will be amazed to know that the 'Baaghi' hunk has even bigger plans for the year 2017.

Recently, Tiger was asked about his new year resolutions. And, his reply clearly showcases his dedication towards his profession.

"I would like to enter the 100-crore club with one of my upcoming films," ANI quoted him as saying.

Way to go, Tiger!

On the cinema front, he is currently working on 'Munna Michael' and 'Student of the Year 2'. If online reports are to be believed, we can say that a sequel to his hit film 'Baaghi' is also in the pipeline.