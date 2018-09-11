हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff's dance break between 'Student Of The Year 2' shoot is a must watch!

The stud of an actor, who is known for his immense dancing skills took to Instagram and shared a video.

Tiger Shroff&#039;s dance break between &#039;Student Of The Year 2&#039; shoot is a must watch!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation next actor Tiger Shroff has his kitty full with some plum deals. The actor's last release 'Baaghi 2' set the Box Office on fire and his fans showered immense praises on the star. He was paired opposite Disha Patani in the movie.

Tiger will next be seen in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' backed 'Student Of The Year 2'. The movie marks the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in Bollywood. It happens to be the sequel of 2012 blockbuster 'Student Of The Year' introducing Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra to movies.

The stud of an actor, who is known for his immense dancing skills took to Instagram and shared a video. He can be seen grooving along with others and it was in between his break song rehearsals for 'Student Of The Year 2'.

Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fooling around in the middle of #soty2 song rehearsals...choreo by this beast! @piyush_bhagat @swainvikram

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Besides 'SOTY 2', he will be seen in a yet-to-be-titled flick with Hrithik Roshan. It will be directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). Reportedly, the two lead actors will have a dance face-off in the film and if that isn't making you all pumped up to watch, we don't know what will! 

Tiger ShroffStudent Of The Year 2Tiger Shroff danceHrithik RoshanBollywood

