Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff's doppelganger David Saharia's pics are breaking the internet

In the pics, David looks like Tiger in Munna Michael. David sports wavy tresses like Tiger and is blessed with a beautifully crafted body.

Tiger Shroff&#039;s doppelganger David Saharia&#039;s pics are breaking the internet
Pic courtesy: @davidmessi_official, @tigerjackieshroff

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff has a doppelganger named David Saharia from Assam, and his pics are breaking the internet. He is a model and a sprinter. The young man is the spitting image of the Bollywood star, and his Instagram posts will leave you spellbound.

Like Tiger, David has a drool-worthy physique. Take a look at some of his photographs here:

 

Quick Repost

A post shared by David Messi (@davidmessi_official) on

 

 

Future is not a GIFT Its n ACHIEVEMENT #Nva Giv Up #Aesthetic

A post shared by David Messi (@davidmessi_official) on

 

 

Haha @duet #beautifulshraddhakapoor #just for fun

A post shared by David Messi (@davidmessi_official) on

Here are a few images of Tiger:

 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

 

 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

The young man is reportedly an aspiring actor and it wouldn't be a surprise if he is roped in by producers in Bollywood. However, it would be interesting to see if David can dance and perform stunts like Tiger.

Son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, Tiger made his Bollywood with Heropanti in 2014. Since then, Tiger has become producers'hot favourite.
The hunk of an actor had a great time at the Box Office with Baaghi 2 this year.

It was a sequel to Baaghi which had Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady. Baaghi 2 directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala went on to make a business of over 100 crores at the Box Office in April this year.

He has plump deals in his kitty and the list includes Baaghi 3, an official remake of Sylvester Stallone's Hollywood film Rambo, an untitled Yash Raj Films' production co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor in his kitty.

Tiger ShroffTiger Shroff lookalikeTiger Shroff filmsDavid SahariaDavid Saharia picsAssam

