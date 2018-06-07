हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tiger Shroff's kickass dance on Varun Dhawan's 'Tu Ik Vaari Aa Toh Sahi' song from 'Judwaa 2' is a must watch!

New Delhi: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff's talented son Tiger has a huge fan following who loves to follow him on social media. The actor's fan army has increased by manifolds ever since he made his smashing debut with 'Heropanti' in 2014.

The actor is known for his kickass body and superlative dancing skills. He recently took to Twitter and shared a dance video where he can be seen grooving to a Varun Dhawan song. Yes! Tiger danced to 'Tu Ik Vaari Aa Toh Sahi' song from 'Judwaa 2' and we must say he has done a fab job! This looks like a practice session or a rehearsal video. 

On the professional front, Tiger has tasted huge success with his last release 'Baaghi 2' starring Disha Patani opposite him. He is currently working on Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' which marks the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The film is directed by Punit Malhotra and will hit the screens later this year.

Tiger will also be seen in 'Baaghi 3', the third part was announced even before 'Baahi 2' hit the screens.

So what do you have to say about Tiger's dance in the video?

