Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff's latest dance video will make you want to groove—Watch

Tiger took to Instagram to share a dance video which just makes us want to groove like him.

Tiger Shroff's latest dance video will make you want to groove—Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The much talented and handsome Tiger Shroff is known for his impeccable action sequences and dance moves. The actor leaves us spellbound each time he shakes a leg or performs action sequences. Tiger was last seen in 'Baaghi 2' which sent cash registers ringing as soon as it hit the theatres.

Tiger took to Instagram to share a dance video which just makes us want to groove like him. Check it out here:

 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Tiger will next be seen in 'Student of the Year 2'. The movie also stars Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. Both actresses will make their Bollywood debut with the film.  The film is being directed by Punit Malhotra and has been produced by Karan Johar. 'Student of the Year 2' is slated to hit screens on November 23 this year. 

Tiger is rumoured to be dating his 'Baaghi' co-star Disha Patani. However, both actors prefer to remain tight-lipped about their relationship status. Rumour mills are continuously at work to find out what's brewing between them and each time there is news regarding Disha and Tiger, fans are much excited to know about it. The two were seen together on more than one occasion and the 'rumoured' couple had also ringed in New Year 2018 in Sri Lanka. Their movie, 'Baaghi 2', 

Tiger ShroffTiger Shroff dance videobaaghi 2Student Of The Year 2

