Tiger Shroff's latest pic will make men green with envy and women drool - See

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff is hell-bent on making men green with envy and the pic embedded below is a proof. The handsome hunk, who is a huge hit already has made women go gaga over his beautifully crafted body but his latest photo is drool-worthy.

In the pic, we can see a shirtless Tiger flaunting his torso. His toned abs, broad shoulders and bumping biceps will definitely make onlookers envious for sure.

Check out the pic below:

Tiger is one of those heroes in Bollywood who are not just good at dancing but performing jaw-dropping stunts too.

On the work front, he is basking in the success of Baaghi 2 directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film co-starring Disha Patani is a sequel to Baaghi which had Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady.

Baaghi 2 has turned out to be a massive hit at the Box Office and Tiger's stunts and mesmerising personality deserves all the credit.

Tiger Shroff fans will be happy to know that the makers had announced the third instalment ahead of the release of Baaghi 2. So the next in the Baaghi series is on the anvil.

Besides Baaghi 2, Tiger has Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2 with newcomers Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. And not just this, the young man has the official Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo in his kitty.