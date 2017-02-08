Tiger Shroff's latest video on Twitter will give you major fitness goals!
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 18:08
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff took to Twitter on Tuesday to share an interesting video. In the clip, he can be seen performing some extreme callisthenics and jumping above the objects.
Tiger tweeted: 'My kind of playground! Some basic drills to get more explosive on your legs!
My kind of playground! Some basic drills to get more explosive on your legs! pic.twitter.com/JxqxbqQUlS
— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) February 6, 2017
On the professional front, Tiger is currently shooting for 'Munna Michael' opposite Sana Saeed and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
It is being directed by Sabbir Khan. Tiger is surely giving his fans some major fitness goals!
First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 17:52
