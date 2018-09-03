हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kunal Khemu

Tim and I: Kunal Khemu chills with Taimur Ali Khan in Maldives

It is no secret that the Pataudi's and the Khemu's are currently holidaying in Maldives. Although Saif and Kareena are not on social media, Soha and Kunal are leaving no stone unturned to make their pictures accessible to their fans.

Tim and I: Kunal Khemu chills with Taimur Ali Khan in Maldives
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It is no secret that the Pataudi's and the Khemu's are currently holidaying in Maldives. Although Saif and Kareena are not on social media, Soha and Kunal are leaving no stone unturned to make their pictures accessible to their fans.

After Soha shared some drool-worthy pictures of the whole family and not to forget a bikini-clad Kareena, Kunal too shared a picture of him and Baby Tim in which both of them are enjoying a nap.

He captioned it, 'Tim and I'. Check out the picture here:

Earlier, Kunal had claimed that he clicks most pictures of Taimur Ali Khan that goes viral on the social media and now this adorable picture just proves that Kunal is extremely fond of his nephew.

Saif, Kareena along with Soha and Kunal reached Maldives yesterday. Their pictures from their exotic holiday went viral as soon as it was posted on social media.

On the work front, Saif will be seen as a Naga Sadhu in his next while Kareena has been in the news of late because of her upcoming films. Recently, Karan Johar announced his magnum opus featuring the lady, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The film would be titled 'Takht'.

If reports are anything to go by, the ravishing queen would also be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in the sequel to Life in A Metro.

A source told DNA, “Kareena Kapoor Khan will reportedly feature in one of the stories and Arjun Kapoor will also be a part of one of the other plots. Their tracks are not connected is what we hear.”

The film will most likely be produced under Anurag Basu's banner. The report also says that music director Pritam might be on board for the sequel as well.

'Life in a Metro' released in the year 2007 and won critical acclaim. The film starred Dharmendra, Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan, Sharman Joshi, Shilpa Shetty, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kangana Ranaut to name a few.

Tags:
Kunal KhemuTaimur Ali KhanKareena KapoorSaif Ali KhanSoha Ali Khan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close