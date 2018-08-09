हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hrithik Roshan

Today relationships are at mercy of typed messages: Hrithik Roshan

The actor shared that his film "Koi... Mil Gaya", which clocked 15 years of its release, gave birth to a "newfound strength" in him.

Today relationships are at mercy of typed messages: Hrithik Roshan
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan shared a 'good tip' for the new generation and said relationships today are at the mercy of how the typed sentence is interpreted.

Hrithik took to Instagram to share the song sequence 'Idhar Chala Mein Udhar Chala' from his 2003 released 'Koi... Mil Gaya', which clocked 15 years of its release. The actor wrote a long caption for the song clip: 

"Koi mil gaya gave birth to Krrish, and in a weird way playing Rohit gave birth to a newfound strength in myself. Rohit helped me understand every single thing I went thru as a boy with a stutter. And made me realize how everything that “is” was simply meant to be. He helped me understand that strength was not as important as courage. And that it was ok to have weaknesses. And that being ok with your weaknesses in itself was courage.

Another beautiful thing he taught me is never to assume what other people are thinking. He never did. Never tried to mind read others like we do so often in this age of sms and whatsapp. Rohit took things at face value or based on evidence. 

A good tip for today’s gen who should know that u can never really communicate the tone while typing the words. Today relationships are sometimes at the mercy of how the typed sentence is interpreted. 

15 years ago jaadu happened in the theaters and another jaadu in my own life. So keep going. Others have said this before , I’m saying it now and you will say it one day looking back at the things that didn’t make sense. It’s all going to work out . I promise . 

On its 15th anniversary, I’m sharing a few of my favorite moments from the film. I want to thank all the people who were part of this amazing journey. Especially my dad n mom. 

And ofcourse thank you to all of you for the love u gave me. #15yearsofkoimilgaya #itsmagic #itsallgoingtoworkout #jaadu #ipromise."

 

Directed by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, 'Koi... Mil Gaya' told the story of Rohit, a mentally-challenged youth, who befriends an alien. The film also featured actress Preity Zinta as the female lead and Rekha as Rohit's mother.

At present, Hrithik is awaiting the release of his next film, 'Super 30' also starring debutante Mrunal Thakur. Backed by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films and directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is slated to release on January 25,  2019.

Hrithik RoshanHrithik Roshan Super 30Hrithik Roshan filmsKoi Mil GayaRakesh Roshan

