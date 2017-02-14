Tom Cruise mourns loss of his mother
Los Angeles: Actor Tom Cruise, who lost his mother, Mary Lee South, last week, has attended her memorial service at her local Church of Scientology.
The "Mission: Impossible" star's mother died peacefully in her sleep after battling health issues at the age of 80.
Cruise, 54, was joined by his three sisters, Lee Ann DeVette, 57, Cass Mapother, 55, and Marian Henry, 52, as well as other family and friends, reported People magazine.
South, who split from Tom's father, Thomas Cruise Mapother III, in 1974, was using a walker and looked thinner than usual when she was last seen in Clearwater, Florida in May 2016.
Cruise, along with his mom moved to New Jersey when he was 16, after she got married to John "Jack" South in 1978.
The actor had a close relationship with his mom as she often attended his premieres.
The 54-year-old actor developed his passion for acting from his mom, who was a special-education teacher.
