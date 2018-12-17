हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Honey Singh

Trailer of Yo Yo Honey Singh's comeback song 'Makhhna' out

Trailer of Yo Yo Honey Singh&#039;s comeback song &#039;Makhhna&#039; out

New Delhi: Bollywood rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to make a comeback with his single 'Makhna'. The trailer of 'Makhna' has been unveiled on the YouTube channel of T-series. 

Yo Yo Honey Singh has collaborated with T-series and with Makhna the duo is back again to spill the magic.

It is a romantic number which is composed by Singhsta who's the vocalist of R&B group. Makhna has been crooned by Singh and Neha Kakkar. It also features three top rappers, Phenon the Don, Alistair, and Sean.

The trailer also features top model Nidhi Sunil opposite Honey Singh raises the temperature.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's 'Makhna' all set to be unveiled on December 21.

