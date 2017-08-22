close
Triple talaq judgement a victory for brave Muslim women: Shabana Azmi

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling on triple talaq and says the judgement is a victory for brave Muslim women in the country.

IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 17:47
Triple talaq judgement a victory for brave Muslim women: Shabana Azmi

Mumbai: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling on triple talaq and says the judgement is a victory for brave Muslim women in the country.

"I welcome the Supreme Court judgement on instant Triple Talaq. It's a victory for brave Muslim women who have waged a battle against it for years," Shabana tweeted on Tuesday. 

The apex court, by a 3:2 majority judgment, held triple talaq being practised by the Muslim community as "unconstitutional", "arbitrary" and "not part of Islam".

Shabana is also a social activist and is active in supporting child survival and fighting AIDS and injustice in real life. She had participated in several plays and demonstrations denouncing communalism.

Among the social groups whose causes she has advocated are slum dwellers, displaced Kashmiri Pandit migrants and victims of the earthquake at Latur. The 1993 Mumbai riots appalled her and she emerged as a forceful critic of religious extremism.

In 1998, the United Nations Population Fund appointed her as its Goodwill Ambassador for India.

She also runs the NGO Mijwan Welfare Society. The foundation was started by Kaifi Azmi, Shabana's father. It has advanced from 40 to 300 craftswomen.

The NGO was launched with the goal of creating employment opportunities for women, and reviving the art of chikankari embroidery.

