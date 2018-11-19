हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Trouble for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh over Anand Karaj ceremony

It has been alleged that the couple's Anand Karaj ceremony violated the Sikh code of conduct

New Delhi: Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married at Lake Como, Italy on November 14 as per Konkani rituals and on November 15 as per Sindhi tradition. Deepveer's wedding was much-awaited upon by fans ever since the wedding invites were shared on Twitter last month. The two never really admitted to dating each other even though rumours are that they have been together for 6 years. Deepveer's relationship was therefore made official only when the wedding invites were shared.

As per a Times of India report, trouble has started brewing for the couple as questions have been raised over their Anand Karaj ceremony.

It has been alleged that the couple's Anand Karaj ceremony violated the Sikh code of conduct since the Akal Takht strictly prohibits taking the holy Guru Granth Sahib to any place other than a Gurudwara.

The report further revealed that the president of an Italian Sikh organisation has taken the matter to the Akal Takht Jathedar for further action. In return, they have responded by saying that the matter would be taken to five high priests once the complaint has been received.

The couple is presently in Mumbai and was seen greeting the media yesterday. Ranveer and Deepika walked hand in hand towards the media and thanked them for their wishes.

There will be two reception parties, as per reports. One will be organized in Bengaluru and the other in Mumbai.

