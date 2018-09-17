हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Eminem

Troye Sivan slams Eminem's homophobic slur

Australian singer Troye Sivan says that rapper Eminem's use of a homophobic slur in his latest album "Kamikaze" is inexcusable.

Troye Sivan slams Eminem&#039;s homophobic slur

Los Angeles: Australian singer Troye Sivan says that rapper Eminem's use of a homophobic slur in his latest album "Kamikaze" is inexcusable.

"I don't think there's ever really a reason," the singer told variety.com. 

He added: "I just feel like some words are not meant for everyone, or for anyone. It's not that hard to respect that, so I just hope that people do."

Sivan, who came out publicly as gay in a YouTube video in 2013, said forgiveness for actions like Eminem's is possible, though not without some real work.

"I would like to believe that people can grow and change. I think that repeated behaviour is something that should be taken really seriously... I would love to believe that if the person showed enough genuine remorse and understanding of how they have hurt people and actively made strides to correct that - I would like to believe I can be fine with that person," he said.

Eminem came under fire shortly after the release of "Kamikaze", as one track "The fall" includes the lyrics: "Tyler create nothin', I see why you called yourself a f--t, bitch", in reference to rapper Tyler, the Creator.

He acknowledged that he had made a mistake in an interview: "I think the word that I called him on that song was one of the things where I felt like, ‘This might be too far'."

He added: "Because in my quest to hurt him, I realise that I was hurting a lot of other people by saying it."

Tags:
Eminemhomophobioc slurKamikazethe fall

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close