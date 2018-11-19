हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Donald Trump

Trump is melanoma: Jim Carrey

Carrey said he was an "incredibly dangerous" threat to Homeland Security. 

Trump is melanoma: Jim Carrey
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jim Carrey criticised US President Donald Trump by labelling him "melanoma".

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the actor-turned-artiste slammed Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans during a panel discussion at Vulture Fest here.

During the session, he also asked his assistant mid-panel to post his latest political painting a portrait of McConnell as a turtle with a blue wave crashing behind him.

Carrey said he was an "incredibly dangerous" threat to Homeland Security. 

"These are not people you can deal with. You cannot be bipartisan with a criminal. A rapist needs to be removed, not negotiated with. These people are raping our system, they're destroying it right in front of us...

"This corrupt Republican congress that was...These people have to be removed from our system because they're bad for us. Trump is a melanoma, and anybody that covers for him, including Sarah Sanders, is putting makeup on it. It shows that there's a deeper problem in this country, and that problem is greed," he said. 

Last month, during the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award, Carrey took a sly dig at current US government and the president saying people need to understand that being "shameless" does not make a nation superpower.

 

