Donald Trump

Trump looked like a 'little wet noodle' during Putin press conference, says Arnold Schwarzenegger

The actor added that Trump looked like he was going to ask Putin for an 'autograph' or a 'selfie'.

Los Angeles: Veteran action star and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has attacked President Donald Trump saying he acted like a 'fanboy' of Russian President Vladimir Putin in their "embarrassing" press conference.

The "Terminator" star, 70, slammed Trump in an Instagram video after the president held a press conference with Putin on Monday in Helsinki, Finland.

"President Trump, I just saw your press conference with President Putin and it was embarrassing. I mean, you stood there like a little-wet noodle, like a little fanboy," Schwarzenegger said in the video.

The actor added that Trump looked like he was going to ask Putin for an "autograph" or a "selfie". He said that Trump "sold out" his community, the justice system, and "worst of all, our country" during the press conference.

Schwarzenegger was not the only one to criticise the president's performance in Helsinki. House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senator Lindsay Graham, Senator John McCain, and more conservative politicians, as well as several Fox News contributors, all reprimanded the president for taking Putin at his word regarding the election interference. 

 

