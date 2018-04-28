'Tu Tu Hai Wohi', the romantic song the Chinese chose to surprise PM Narendra Modi with

New Delhi: Late singer Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle's romantic rendition 'Tu Tu Hai Wohi' is just an old classic for many but it still has a special place for music lovers. The Chinese surprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday by playing the song on the second day of his two-day informal summit to China to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

PM Modi was all smiles when a group of Chinese musicians played the famous Bollywood number 'Tu, Tu Hai Wahi Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha' at Wuhan on Friday.

The song from 1982 film 'Yeh Vaada Raha' featured Rishi Kapoor and Poonam Dhillon as a madly-in-love couple and the actor couldn't contain his excitement when the song featuring him was played to welcome the Prime Minister.

Rishi Kapoor, took to Twitter to remind the audience of the original song and also expressed his happiness. He wrote, " Tu Tu Hai Wahi (Original Version) Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle | Yeh Vaada... https://youtu.be/hjfzFVw2Zjo via @YouTubeThe Chinese played our song to welcome PM Modi along PM Xi in Wuhan. Honored. Thank you Pancham!"

The song that brought a huge smile on PM Modi's face was the creation of famous music director, RD Burman and was rendered by maestros Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle.