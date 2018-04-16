Tusshar Kapoor plans day according to Laksshya's time table

Mumbai: Actor Tusshar Kapoor says his day is planned according to his son Laksshya, who will turn 2 in two months.

"My child is my focus and I plan my day according to his timetable," Tusshar said on season 2 of Firstpost's show "9 Months" in the presence of show host Meghna Pant.

The show is a complete parental guide, and welcomed Tusshar to share personal challenges, opinions, insights and more as a father, read a statement.

"I am 41 now. At around 35, 37 I started getting paternal instincts for my pets. I also began to wonder then how would it feel like to hold your child?" he said.

Tusshar says he was expecting a lot of different reactions when he took the decision of having a child through IVF and surrogacy.

"I wanted to be a father and I wanted to start a family, so I did it. People then messaged me that I am inspiring them," he said.

Tusshar says he is a "hands-on parent".

"I spend most of the day with my child and I don't want to miss out on any experience with my child. For 'Golmaal' shooting, I took him along with me since I didn't want to stay away from him for long. He had fun on the sets," he said.

He says he has learnt parenting skills along the way.

"I feel it is not hard work, but rather just a lot of work that goes into raising a child. At the same time, I also read about healthy habits and the happy child book, which was really helpful."

The 41-year-old actor says all parents have the same worries.

"No matter you are a celebrity or not, it just depends on how involved you are," he added.

On celebrity parents, he said: "In the industry, Ajay Devgn spends a majority of his time with his kids. Aamir Khan also does the best of everything for his kids."