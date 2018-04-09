TV actor Arjun Bijlani's son is a Salman Khan fan, dances to 'Swag Se Swagat'—Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan has an ocean of fan following across the globe. The actor walked out of the Jodhpur jail after a sessions court granted him bail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, in which he was given a five-year jail sentence. His fan army celebrated the big respite for the actor and he got a warm welcome in Mumbai.

Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani, who was seen in 'Naagin' took to Twitter and shared an adorable video of his little son dancing to Salman's 'Swag Se Swagat' from 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. He wrote: Welcome back @BeingSalmanKhan sir .a little welcome video for u by my little rockstar. Always wish the best for u.

Welcome back @BeingSalmanKhan sir .a little welcome video for u by my little rockstar. Always wish the best for u. pic.twitter.com/ZwJXcI2WeD — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) April 9, 2018

Well, not just his fan force but almost everyone from the entertainment industry heaved a sigh and welcomed Bhaijaan back home. In fact, several actors were spotted visiting Galaxy Apartments in the night to meet the Khan. From Katrina Kaif, Daisy Shah to Ramesh Taurani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan etc—all were seen in attendance.

After the conviction was announced, Salman spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail. However, other actors such as Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam were acquitted by the court in the same case.

Salman's next project is Remo D'Souza's 'Race 3' which has an ensemble star cast of Jacqueline, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. He will also start working in brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri's 'Bharat'. The film will be helmed by 'Tiger Zinda Hai' director Ali Abbas Zafar.