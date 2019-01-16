TV actor Karan Kundrra shares pics from Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding and it's throwback already!

New Delhi: Popular television actor Karan Kundrra and girlfriend VJ Anusha Dandekar attended the high profile wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The gorgeous couple's fairytale wedding took place at the majestic Umaid Bhawan, Jodhpur on December 2, 2018. She had two ceremonies—a white wedding followed by a traditional Hindu one.

Karan shared some inside pictures from the wedding recently and it's giving us throwback feels already. He wrote in the caption: “You don’t spell love.. you feel it.. magical wedding #nickyanka Thankyou @manishmalhotra05 for making us look and feel so good!”

The adorable couple hosted a grand reception on December 4 in Delhi which was largely for VVIPs, relatives and the media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was amongst the first guests to arrive at the reception and blessed the couple.

Much like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Nickyanka too hosted two receptions—one in Delhi and another in Mumbai. Both the receptions were a gala affair with celebrities and several high profile dignitaries making their presence felt at the do.