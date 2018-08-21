हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
TV actor Kushal Tandon shuts trolls for posting nasty comments about Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas engagement

This is not the first time that celebs have been trolled on social media platforms.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and international singer Nick Jonas got engaged recently amid much fanfare at actress's Mumbai residence. Only family and close friends attended the Roka ceremony which took place on August 18, 2018. However, there were some haters who couldn't keep calm over her happy moments and trolled her online.

The haters trolled her hitting on the age-gap factor between the two and several other nasty stuff. And television hottie Kushal Tandon shut the trolls with his single tweet. He wrote: People trolling Priyanka just makes one thing clear, yea we get it , we get it , we Indians can't stand strong independent women, especially the ones that break the stereotypes. More power to you PC!”

Well, Kushal made a point.

This is not the first time that celebs have been trolled on social media platforms. Top Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Esha Gupta, Mallika Sherawat—all have been trolled at different points in time.

Well, coming back to our desi girl, the duo hosted an engagement bash same evening at the actress's residence. Some of her close friends from the industry came and blessed the couple for their new innings in life, others thronged the social media and congratulated them.

A day after Priyanka and Nick got engaged, they headed to St. Catherine's Orphanage in Mumbai. They met the children there and PeeCee even danced to one of her popular tracks from film 'Gunday'.

The rumour is rife that Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot next month. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet. The duo has remained tight-lipped about the whole affair.

Meanwhile, Nick and family have headed back to the US after the engagement ceremony.

 

