Aashka Goradia

TV actress Aashka Goradia opens up on getting 'lip job', says it's 'my choice'

She recently appeared at TEDx Talks where she addressed various issues related to beauty and how people objectify it. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Aashka Goradia enjoys a solid fan base on social media. The telly actress became a household name after featuring in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kkusum' in 2003. Aashka grabbed the headlines sometime back after she got trolled for going under the knife. 

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Aashka opened up on her idea of beauty and admitted to getting a lip job as she always wanted fuller lips. She said, "My husband (Brent Goble) made me realise that there is nothing to hide. Yes, people will shame you but there is nothing to be ashamed of. I wanted to do something to my face, and that’s my choice. And I know that opening up sometimes is the only way to shut people up."

“I’ve always loved make-up, human faces and all that we can do with it. With technology, I had the choice to do it even better and I went ahead with it. But the procedure was preceded by a lot of research,” she explains, adding, “I wish I had a sob story to tell you but there is none. I just wanted fuller lips and decided to go for them. But being asked things like, ‘How much plastic went into your lips?’ at a press conference with 20 people around is not how I would like to address it. I want to reiterate here that I decided to do something to my face and that’s my choice. I am my own sculptor, my own painter!”, she said.

She also maintains that if a person wants to try something and a girl does something to her face, people should not call her 'fake'. 

Aashka gained massive popularity for portraying the iconic role of Kallavati in 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan'. The actress even participated in reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 6 and remained one of the most popular contestants that year.

The actress tied the knot with Brent Goble, a businessman on December 1, 2017. All her close friends from the telly world made way for her wedding besides her family. Also, she had a Christian wedding ceremony on December 1, followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 3 2017.

Aashka and Brent participated together in dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 8'. 

