TV actress Sara Khan rushed to hospital on her birthday

New Delhi: Popular television actress Sara Khan celebrates her birthday on August 6 but this time the actress had a tough time on her special day. The telly actress, who is in Dubai had a great time chilling with friends on birthday but was rushed to hospital after she fell ill.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared the news. She wrote: “This is how I ended up on my birthday. Yesss this picture is straight from the emergency ambulance in dubai. #toomuchofEATINGsucks. I experienced ambulance for the first time and that too on my birthday. #memories #crazy #foodpoisoningsucks #birthdaymadness. P.s m absolutely well now. @immacoolgirll I can’t thank u enough love u.”

Sara was taken to hospital in an ambulance and reportedly was diagnosed with food poisoning.

The actress sometime back took a brief vacay in Goa with her family shared some fun pictures and the fam jam had a gala time there. Sara raised the temperatures with her bikini pictures and while enjoying her 'me time' in Goa.

The actress became a household name with her show 'Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai' as Sadhna and before that she even won the Miss Bhopal title in 2007. The actress has also acted in Pakistani drama 'Tujhsey Hi Rabta'.

She participated in hit reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 4' in 2010 and her marriage inside the house hogged the maximum eyeballs.

Sara has featured in a number of hit shows on television such as Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Sasural Simar Ka, V The Serial, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhagyalaxmi, Saubhagyalaxmi, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Woh Apna Sa to name a few.

Here's wishing her a speedy recovery!