Kishwer Merchantt

TV beauty Kishwer Merchantt's scorching Maldives pics are unmissable!

The actress is currently chilling in the beautiful locales of Maldives.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Kishwer Merchantt has a solid social media presence. She is an avid user of the platform as well and that explains why her fans love her so much. She keeps her account active and regularly posts stuff about the latest happenings in her life. 

The actress is currently chilling in the beautiful locales of Maldives and her pictures are simply breathtaking. Kishwer is on a photo-sharing spree on Instagram and her scorching pictures from the Maldives is surely gonna inspire you to plan your own vacay!

Check out pictures: 

Gorgeous she looks, right?

She got married to longtime singer-actor boyfriend Suyyash Rai on December 16, 2016, in Mumbai. The couple shot to fame after they participated together in reality show 'Bigg Boss 9'. Their fans lovingly call them 'SuKish' and the hashtag '#SuKishKiShaadi' was trending till the time of their wedding. The couple dated for about six long years before they got married.

Kishwer has been in the television for more than two decades. She has worked in several popular shows such as 'Hip Hip Hurray', 'Babul Ki Duwayen Leti Jaa', 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand', 'Kutumb', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kayaamat', 'Hatim', 'Khichdi' to name a few.

