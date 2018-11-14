हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chhath Puja

TV couple Nikitin Dheer-Kritika Sengar perform deep daan on Chhath Puja at Vrindavan—See pics

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja saw several devotees throng the riverside to offer their prayers to Sun God and Goddess Usha. Widely celebrated in Northern India, the festival is a four-day long affair and this year it started from November 11 and 14.

Today is the last day where devotees prayed to Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiyya, seeking their blessings. Popular television actor Nikitin Dheer and his actress wife Kritia Sengar headed to Vrindavan and spent a beautiful evening by river Yamuna, praying to the god.

The TV couple performed Deep Daan on Chhath Puja and sought blessings from the Almighty. Nikitin took to Instagram and shared the pictures:

Deep Daan in the month of Kartik holds greater significance and it is mainly celebrated in Vrindavan. Diyas are offered to Lord Krishna and it is believed that the Lord will enlighten the devotee with his divine light. Some also believe that offering the lighted Diya to Goddess Tulsi in the evening will give the devotee immense blessings and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Chhath Puja is believed to be the only Vedic festival dedicated to Surya (the Sun God). Women offer their prayers to Surya Devta to thank the Lord for sustaining life on Earth.

The festivities concluded on Saptami with Usha Arghya (November 14).

Sunrise at 6:40 AM

Sunset at 5:31 PM.

The sunrise and sunset timings hold great significance during this four-day long festival.

Chhath Puja is one of the major festivals in the country, predominantly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and in parts of Nepal. The festival is dedicated to the Sun God (Surya Dev) and his sister Usha, seeking bounties of life on earth from them and requesting the granting of certain wishes. Also, devotees thank the god and goddess for their blessings.

Happy Chhath Puja and Kartik Deep Daan to all the readers!

Chhath PujaDeep DaanKartik Deep DaanNikitan DheerKritika SengarVrindavan

