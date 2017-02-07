TV sensation Karan Patel's 'before and after' picture will inspire you to hit the gym right away!

New Delhi: Television's one of the most dashing actors Karan Patel has an ocean of fan following—all thanks to his amazing acting prowess and good looks! Karan has worked really hard to reach the top slot and is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's hit show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' opposite Divyanka Tripathi.

The self-confessed Shah Rukh Khan fan, Karan recently shared a before and after picture of himself on Instagram and we must say that all his fans will surely get inspired with this sheer hard work at the gym.

The classy actor has not only worked hard upon his body but also managed to maintain that fitness regime. Karan, who loves SRK to the core often posts various picture collages of the superstar and that really proves how much he admires the 'Raees' actor.

Check out Karan Patel's fitness pictures which should make you jump out of your beds and hit the gym!