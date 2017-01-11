Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have a new neighbour – Guess who?
Mumbai: Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have a new neighbour now. Besides Hrithik Roshan and Sajid Nadiadwala, Akki and his ladylove can find Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insaan in their neighbourhood!
Yes, you read that right!
The lead actor of ‘MSG Messenger of God’ series and spiritual guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim has shifted to the building where these Bollywood personalities stay.
Twinkle also posted an image of the Baba.
According to a report in dnaindia.com, Twinkle, who is blessed with a great sense of humour wrote: “I am obsessed by him have stalked him endlessly – taken pictures with his fluorescent green car outside a hotel – written columns on him – threatened to buy first day first show tickets for Messenger of God and God has sent me a message back in return stating ‘Be careful what you wish for you idiot’ HE has moved into my neighbourhood! Hahhaaha
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Deepika Padukone's 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' director has important advice for all fans!
- Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Ok Jaanu' and 'Aashiqui 2' have uncanny similarity, highlights Shraddha Kapoor
- Rani Mukerji to make comeback with THIS director’s film?
- Aamir Khan’s latest tweet about ‘Dangal’ will win your heart
- Akshay Kumar shares glimpses of romantic avatar of ‘Jolly LL.B 2’
- Salman Khan shares video of a little boy signing song and it’s the cutest thing you will see today
- Arjun Rampal to campaign for BJP in upcoming assembly elections
- Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's rare cricket match is breaking the internet, thanks to Salman Khan
- George Clooney, Barbra Streisan blast Donald Trump for calling Meryl Streep 'overrated'
- Hrithik Roshan's special birthday plans revealed!