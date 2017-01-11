Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have a new neighbour – Guess who?

Mumbai: Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have a new neighbour now. Besides Hrithik Roshan and Sajid Nadiadwala, Akki and his ladylove can find Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insaan in their neighbourhood!

Yes, you read that right!

The lead actor of ‘MSG Messenger of God’ series and spiritual guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim has shifted to the building where these Bollywood personalities stay.

Twinkle also posted an image of the Baba.

According to a report in dnaindia.com, Twinkle, who is blessed with a great sense of humour wrote: “I am obsessed by him have stalked him endlessly – taken pictures with his fluorescent green car outside a hotel – written columns on him – threatened to buy first day first show tickets for Messenger of God and God has sent me a message back in return stating ‘Be careful what you wish for you idiot’ HE has moved into my neighbourhood! Hahhaaha