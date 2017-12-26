Twinkle Khanna auctions outfit to raise money for animal shelter
The bidding for the outfit started from Rs 2,25,000 and currently stands at Rs 3,50,000.
Mumbai: Author-producer Twinkle Khanna has put one of her outfits for auction to help raise funds for Panchgani-based animal shelter Janice Smith Animal Welfare Trust.
Khanna wore the outfit in a PC jeweller advertisement where she featured alongside actor-husband Akshay Kumar.
The bidding for the outfit started from Rs 2,25,000 and currently stands at Rs 3,50,000.
A bid can be placed on BidKartz and the money raised from the auction will go to Janice Smith Animal Welfare Trust.
"Bid for this gorgeous outfit featured in PCJ ad @bidkartz and the money goes straight to supporting an animal shelter in my good old Panchgani!," Khanna tweeted.
The winner will also get an autographed book that Khanna authored and a personalised thank you note.