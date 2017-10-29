Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Twinkle Khanna bags award for 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad'

'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad' is  Twinkle Khanna's second book.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 29, 2017, 10:33 AM IST
Pic courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: Writer and former actress Twinkle Khanna has won the Popular Choice Award at the sixth edition of Bangalore Literature Festival for her book "The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad".

Tweeting about it, she wrote: "A great honour to win an award with such wonderful writers - See you at the Bangalore Literature Festival tomorrow (Sunday) in Bengaluru."

"The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad" is Twinkle's second book which released this year. It is said to have crossed 100 thousand in sales.

Her first book was "Mrs Funnybones", released in 2015, which was an instant hit with readers looking for a light read.

On the film front, Twinkle has co-produced Akshay Kumar starrer "Padman", also featuring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles.

The film tells a true story of Arunachalam Muruganantham's journey to make affordable sanitary napkins.

(With IANS inputs)

