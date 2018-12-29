Twinkle Khanna remembers father Rajesh Khanna on his birth anniversary

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones shares her birthday with her superstar father Rajesh Khanna. The gorgeous actress-author took to Twitter and shared a beautiful rare old black and white picture of her father.

New Delhi: Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones shares her birthday with her superstar father Rajesh Khanna. The gorgeous actress-author took to Twitter and shared a beautiful rare old black and white picture of her father.

Taking to social media, she wrote, "As a toddler, I was convinced that all the truckloads of flowers that would arrive for his birthday were actually for me... #nowandforever."

The thespian breathed his last in 2012 and left us all teary-eyed with the sad departure. However, on December 29—his birthday, doting daughter Twinkle shared a cute picture on the micro-blogging site making all the fans nostalgic about the legendary star, Indian cinema ever saw.

The noted actor was hailed as the 'first superstar' of Indian cinema. The kind of stardom and fan frenzy he saw in that golden era, none could even fathom.

He featured in several films and left behind an impressive body of work. He starred in as many as 15 consecutive solo hit films from 1969 to 1971, a record which still remains unbroken.

