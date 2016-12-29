close
By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 08:58
Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram post on father Rajesh Khanna’s birth anniversary is the sweetest thing you will read today
Pic courtesy: @twinklerkhanna

Mumbai: Twinkle Khanna is daddy’s girl. Elder daughter of Indian Cinema’s first superstar – Rajesh Khanna – Twinkle aka Tina shared a beautiful photograph with a touching message on Instagram.

Its late Rajesh Khanna’s 74th birth anniversary today and Twinkle is overwhelmed.

The actress-turned-author posted the photograph embedded below:

Interestingly, Twinkle shares her birthday with her father and is in Capetown, her favourite destination now with her husband Akshay Kumar.

Here’s wishing the birthday girl a very Happy Birthday.

