Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram post on father Rajesh Khanna’s birth anniversary is the sweetest thing you will read today
By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 08:58
Pic courtesy: @twinklerkhanna
Mumbai: Twinkle Khanna is daddy’s girl. Elder daughter of Indian Cinema’s first superstar – Rajesh Khanna – Twinkle aka Tina shared a beautiful photograph with a touching message on Instagram.
Its late Rajesh Khanna’s 74th birth anniversary today and Twinkle is overwhelmed.
The actress-turned-author posted the photograph embedded below:
Interestingly, Twinkle shares her birthday with her father and is in Capetown, her favourite destination now with her husband Akshay Kumar.
Here’s wishing the birthday girl a very Happy Birthday.
