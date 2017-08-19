Twinkle Khanna shares first scene from Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2—See pic

New Delhi: Twinkle Khanna aka 'Mrs Funny Bones' took to Twitter to share a photograph of a man and captioned it hilariously. The photograph makes us laugh but at the same time highlights a very grave problem of India—absence of toilets at home and people doing their business in open areas like beaches, railway tracks, etc.

After husband Akshay Kumar's recent movie 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' garnered such positive response, Twinkle released a real-life photograph addressing the problem. The caption 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha Part 2' is certainly appropriate.

Here is the Twitter post:

Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet pic.twitter.com/tfyTQs8BFM — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 19, 2017

Let's hope Twinkle's picture gathers attention and educates people about the issue of open-defecation.