Twinkle Khanna shares first scene from Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2—See pic

Twinkle Khanna aka 'Mrs Funny Bones' took to Twitter to share a photograph of a man and captioned it hilariously. The photograph makes us laugh but at the same time highlights a very grave problem of India—absence of toilets at home and people doing their business in open areas like beaches, railway tracks, etc.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 12:58
Twinkle Khanna shares first scene from Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/ @mrsfunnybones

New Delhi: Twinkle Khanna aka 'Mrs Funny Bones' took to Twitter to share a photograph of a man and captioned it hilariously. The photograph makes us laugh but at the same time highlights a very grave problem of India—absence of toilets at home and people doing their business in open areas like beaches, railway tracks, etc.

After husband Akshay Kumar's recent movie 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' garnered such positive response, Twinkle released a real-life photograph addressing the problem. The caption 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha Part 2' is certainly appropriate.

Here is the Twitter post:

Let's hope Twinkle's picture gathers attention and educates people about the issue of open-defecation.

TAGS

toilet ek prem katha 2Twinkle KhannaToilet: Ek Prem KathaAkshay KumarMrs. Funny Bones

