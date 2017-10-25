Twinkle Khanna slammed online; funnybones shuts trolls like a boss!

New Delhi: Mrs Funnybones aka Twinkle Khanna is a total boss material especially when it comes to shutting trolls online. So, her recent Vogue photoshoot picture got some eyeballs after people slammed her for resting her foot on books.

Twinkle shared the picture on Instagram but its her caption that wins many hearts. She wrote: "Sometimes I get to do this as well- like the Madonna song 'Strike a pose -Vogue, Vogue Vogue!' @vogueindia P.S For the easily outraged : My foot is on a stool and not a book because I don't want to get dust on the cover- aside from that I have no qualms with sitting on books, sleeping next to them or even keeping a pile in the bathroom to read regularly-The God of Wisdom visits you when you read books not worship them - Love and laughter from this bookworm.”

Some reactions were:

Several celebrities in the past have been victims of online rolls. Popular names such as Priyanka Chopra, Nargis Fakhri and Mallika Sherawat are some of them.