Twinkle Khanna trolled for sitting on books; author's response is epic

New Delhi: Hater's gonna hate and how can they ever miss a chance to troll Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funny Bones.

It all began when Twinkle posted a picture of her latest photoshoot on Twitter. Gracefully sitting in the picture wearing a white, floral print body suit and red high heels, some people were offended by her surrounding. Twinkle was sitting on a few books and even had her foot on a book (supposedly).

Here's the Twitter post that caused a lot of ruckus:

Sometimes I get to do this as well- like the Madonna song 'Strike a pose -Vogue, Vogue Vogue!' @VOGUEIndia pic.twitter.com/bXDTY01hnQ — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 24, 2017

Since in India books are considered to be akin to goddess Saraswati, people were offended and in no time Twinkle's Twitter post was flooded with negative comments.

Here are the comments:

However, Mrs Funny Bones ain't someone who would remain silent upon being trolled. In a twitter post, she replied to the haters in the most epic way possible.

Here's her Twitter post:

I guess some people can't see let alone read-it's clear in the picture and the caption that my foot is on a stool-Blind leading the blind:) https://t.co/uqVI3jIW6e — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 24, 2017

Twinkle also replied to haters on Instagram through a caption. Here's what it said:

Sometimes I get to do this as well- like the Madonna song 'Strike a pose -Vogue, Vogue Vogue!' @vogueindia P.S For the easily outraged : My foot is on a stool and not a book because I don't want to get dust on the cover- aside from that I have no qualms with sitting on books, sleeping next to them or even keeping a pile in the bathroom to read regularly-The God of Wisdom visits you when you read books not worship them - Love and laughter from this bookworm.