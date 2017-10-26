Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Twinkle Khanna's little chef Nitara is endearing- See pic

It looks like Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have hired a new chef who is breaking the internet with her adorable picture! This chef is none other than Akshay and Twinkle's daughter Nitara and the younger Mrs Funny Bones is endearing!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 26, 2017, 12:53 PM IST
Comments |
Twinkle Khanna&#039;s little chef Nitara is endearing- See pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It looks like Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have hired a new chef who is breaking the internet with her adorable picture! This chef is none other than Akshay and Twinkle's daughter Nitara and the younger Mrs Funny Bones is endearing!

Wearing a chef's apron and a cap with her name written over it, Nitara seems to be playing in the kitchen. Twinkle captions the post as -

A holiday for her=Double the work for me #MommyMornings

Here's the Instagram post by Twinkle:

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

 

 

Twinkle and Akshay got married in the year 2001 and continue to give us couple goals till date. The couple is also blessed with a son named Aarav. 
 

Tags:
Twinkle KhannaTwinkle Khanna daughterAkshay KumarAkshay Kumar daughterNitara
Next
Story

Richa Chadha says she was asked to date actors to create an image

Trending