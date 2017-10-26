Twinkle Khanna's little chef Nitara is endearing- See pic

New Delhi: It looks like Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have hired a new chef who is breaking the internet with her adorable picture! This chef is none other than Akshay and Twinkle's daughter Nitara and the younger Mrs Funny Bones is endearing!

Wearing a chef's apron and a cap with her name written over it, Nitara seems to be playing in the kitchen. Twinkle captions the post as -

A holiday for her=Double the work for me #MommyMornings

Here's the Instagram post by Twinkle:

Twinkle and Akshay got married in the year 2001 and continue to give us couple goals till date. The couple is also blessed with a son named Aarav.

