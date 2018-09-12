Twitter user calls Arjun Kapoor 'molester', actor shuts him in the best way possible! Check tweets

New Delhi: Trolls and haters have found a new hobby on the internet—to ridicule or shame a celebrity—thinking this makes them look cool. But it's high time that they get a dose of their own medicine and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor just did that.

The actor will next be seen in 'Namaste England' co-starring Parineeti Chopra. The lead actress recently shared the new song 'Tere Liye' from the movie on Twitter with a movie still. And guess what? A Twitter user made an insensitive remark about Arjun writing: “Is it only me or arjun kapoor looks like a molester in the pic.”

Is it only me or arjun kapoor looks like a molester in the pic. — Social_layman (@Social_layman) September 11, 2018

Well, the actor was in no mood to get this unnoticed and made sure she shots back in the most epic way.

Arjun wrote: “When terms like this are used lightly it signifies lack of basic human understanding of the how big a deal it is to make sure we don’t take women s safety lightly or as a joke”

When terms like this are used lightly it signifies lack of basic human understanding of the how big a deal it is to make sure we don’t take women s safety lightly or as a joke https://t.co/yazPhM7gBS — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 11, 2018

Rightly said, Arjun!

Social media can be good for a healthy interaction with your favourite star or getting celeb reactions but loosely using terms such as these can have a serious implication. Social media users should shoulder the responsibility of drawing a line somewhere.

The romantic comedy-drama is directed and co-produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It happens to be the sequel of 2007 blockbuster hit 'Namastey London' featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

'Namaste England' features Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Seal in lead roles. It is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 19, 2018.