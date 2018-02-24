'Cooler than King Khan': Uber CEO's photo with Shah Rukh has Twitter going crazy

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan met Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of ride sharing company Uber, and told him that "he was cooler than the king".

Khosrowshahi took to Twitter to share a picture with King Khan, with the caption: "This is the part where the fancy CEO tries to look cool by posing with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the King Khan himself. Note to self: gotta work on my haircut." In reply, the King Khan tweeted Khosrowshahi was 'cooler than the 'King'.

This is the part where the the fancy CEO tries to look cool by posing with Bollywood superstar @iamsrk, the King Khan himself. Note to self: gotta work on my haircut ... pic.twitter.com/K8eliu0aa9 — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) February 23, 2018

The meeting between the two caught the attention of few Twitterattis as they came out with some amazing reactions. Check out:

But you win the beard contest, DK! — Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) February 23, 2018

#srk is the best of the best one Good morning all pic.twitter.com/GwiEWIkvE9 — #SRK FOR EVER (@crayzeofshah22y) February 24, 2018

Two of my favorite people in one place! — Abe Anwar (@StartupAbe) February 23, 2018

He is king of the world

Love u so much sir srk

Fan From Iraq — sandySBN (@Ab77Sand6677) February 23, 2018