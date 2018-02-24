हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'Cooler than King Khan': Uber CEO's photo with Shah Rukh has Twitter going crazy

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan met Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of ride sharing company Uber, and told him that "he was cooler than the king".

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 24, 2018, 16:44 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@dkhos

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan met Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of ride sharing company Uber, and told him that "he was cooler than the king".

Khosrowshahi took to Twitter to share a picture with King Khan, with the caption: "This is the part where the fancy CEO tries to look cool by posing with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the King Khan himself. Note to self: gotta work on my haircut." In reply, the King Khan tweeted Khosrowshahi was 'cooler than the 'King'.

The meeting between the two caught the attention of few Twitterattis as they came out with some amazing reactions. Check out:  

