uday chopra

Uday Chopra trolls 'Race 3' dialogue, Twitterati takes his case

Salman Khan's 'Race 3' is the perfect Eid gift to his fans as it's releasing on June 15, 2018. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor turned producer Uday Chopra is known for his tongue-and-cheek humour. He has often been targetted on Twitter for his statements but the Chopra lad sure knows how to shut his trolls and is a bossy manner!

But his time he decided to join the trolls instead. How? Well, the famous 'Race 3' dialogue of Daisy Shah, “Our business is our business, none of your business” unleashed a storm on the social media with several memes and jokes on it. And now looks like Uday too has something to say on it.

He tweeted: “My mother is my mother but only cause of my father. Just like my father is my father only cause of my mother. This sounds like nonsense but actually, it’s not.”

Now before you start analysing what he said, Uday explained his tweet by writing: “Explanation: (ugh!!!) The only possibility that I exist is that my exact parents had to produce me as their off-spring. If they did not combine their DNA I would not be produced. Hence my mother would not be my mother if she produced a child from anyone else except my father.”

Whoa! Quite a brainy one, right?

But Twitter can be ruthless at times. So this time the Twitterati cracked up on his tweet again! Check out some of the hilarious comments.

Salman Khan's 'Race 3' is the perfect Eid gift to his fans as it's releasing on June 15, 2018. The film has been produced by Tips Films and has an ensemble star cast. Besides Salman anchoring the ship, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem playing pivotal parts.

Saif Ali Khan had played the lead role in previous 'Race' films but this time Salman has stepped into his shoes and it will be interesting to see how different his character portrayal will be. Salman and Jacqueline have done 'Kick' together and 'Race 3' will be their second outing. 

